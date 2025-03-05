Dana White takes jibe at other boxing events, promises fan-friendly viewing experience: "Won't have one fight and then a podcast happens"

Dana White recently took a jibe at other boxing events for their production habits and promised that his new promotion will have a fan-friendly viewing experience. The UFC CEO highlighted the major discrepancy between number of fights and runtime of the boxing events.

White will be looking to change the landscaping of boxing as he will be taking on the promoter duties for the new TKO promotion in partnership with Turki Alalshikh. The new promotion was unveiled, but there has not yet been a definitive date for when and where they will host their first event.

During his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White expressed his displeasure with the long break between each fight on a boxing card. The UFC CEO promised that fans won't experience that with his promotion and mentioned that they will be treated to the best live event experience when attending his events:

"You know how I run shows. The live event will all change. It will be much better than anything you've ever seen before. You won't have one fight and then a podcast happens. And then another fight happens 45 minutes later and you see four fights in six hours. All of that stuff is gonna change when we start running the show."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dana White sheds light on event schedule for new boxing promotion

Dana White also shed light on the event schedule for his new boxing promotion and what will determine how many events they decide to host each year.

During the aforementioned appearance, White mentioned that their schedule would fluctuate and would be capable of running any amount their media rights partner requests:

"What we do now is start to build the infrastructure. We've gotta build a team and we've gotta go out and get a rights. Once we get a rights deal... whoever we end up doing a deal with, we could structure this thing to whatever the network needs. We could put on as many fights as they want."

Check out the full episode featuring Dana White and Turki Alalshikh's appearance below:

