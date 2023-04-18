Dana White recently teased a quick turnaround for Israel Adesanya, who most recently knocked out Alex Pereira to regain his middleweight championship at UFC 287.

During his post-event press conference following UFC Kansas City this past Saturday, White spoke highly of the new middleweight champion. He mentioned that Adesanya wants to remain active.

"Israel Adesanya wants to fight non-stop, constantly, and he wants to fight everybody."

The UFC president also teased a potential timeline for 'Stylebender's first title defense of his second middleweight championship reign. He mentioned that they are currently working on getting Adesanya's next fight scheduled and noted that it could be soon, saying:

"We're working on that. He'll fight again soon. Maybe before the end of the summer."

'Izzy' has been open about his desire to fight new opponents as he has already competed in a number of rematches and has defeated all the contenders ranked in the top-5 at middleweight. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see who the UFC matchmakers feel is most deserving of a title shot and which opponent would generate the most amount of interest on pay-per-view.

Dana White upset with Clay Guida for faking his retirement

UFC Kansas City was an eventful Fight Night for the promotion and saw a memorable moment as Ed Herman and Zak Cummings both announced their retirement from MMA after their fight.

Despite the positives, Dana White was upset with Clay Guida as he faked his retirement to wish his mom a happy birthday on the broadcast. He lost a unanimous decision to Rafa Garcia and looked to have teased his retirement to get a post-fight interview.

When asked about Guida's faked retirement, the UFC president noted that he was upset with the former Strikeforce lightweight champion and the whole situation, saying:

"Yeah, that pi**ed me off. I like him [Clay Guida], he's a nice guy, but you're faking your retirement so you can say f*cking happy birthday to somebody? We're running a live event here, you know what I mean? No, I was not happy about that."

