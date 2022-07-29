"Stop f**king talking and actually do something" - Dana White reveals what he told Henry Cejudo when he began talking about a comeback, update says "he's been training hard"

Dana White seems to have grown tired of Henry Cejudo's bravado and constant call-outs of the bantamweight and featherweight divisions. White was recently interviewed by Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, during which he was asked about the possibility of seeing Cejudo return to the octagon.

The UFC president responded in his usual style by saying he told Cejudo to get off the couch and do something if he wants to be taken seriously.

White said:

"A few months ago, or whenever it was, I'm bad with time. But, he was talking, talking, talking and I'm like, 'Stop f*cking talking and actually do something if you're actually thinking about fighting.'... And the word is, he has been training hard and getting ready, so we'll see. When he is actually ready to fight, we'll decide where he's going to go and what he's going to do."

White is notorious for his straight-shooting style of addressing MMA media and UFC fighters.

Cejudo has been calling fighters out since he hung up the gloves back in May of 2020. Most recently, he spoke about moving up yet another weight division and challenging Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight strap.

But before any deals get made or contracts get signed, White will need to see Cejudo back in camp on a consistent basis.

Dana White gave Nate Diaz the fight that Diaz wanted, according to UFC president

In a post-fight conference following Dana White's Contender Series, Dana White was asked if Nate Diaz was the one pushing for the fight against Khamzat Chimaev. Over the past few weeks, it has come to light that this is possibly the case.

White said that while it would be sad to see Nate Diaz leave the UFC, he gave Diaz the fight he was asking for.

"We got it done, that's the fight he wanted. We made it, and here we are. It's a good fight. It's a fight that people want to see and a fight people will be interested in."

While the UFC matchmakers have come under heavy criticism from fighters and MMA fans alike, it seems that all White did was organize a fight that Nate Diaz was looking for.

