UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

Dana White and Jon Jones' feud seems to be taking a ne turn based on the UFC President's recent reaction to Jon Jones claiming he will be vacating the belt. Over the past few days, the two have gone for some serious exchanges regarding the Jon Jones and Francis Ngannout super-fight situation. The most recent one being where Dana White claimed that Jon Jones was asking for an absurd amount of money.

Jon Jones hit back and said he hadn't asked for such a sum. Things took further turn south for Dana White when Jones announced that he was done with being the light-heavyweight champion in a tweet which read,

#ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then."

#ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Dana White reacts to Jon Jones saying he will vacant the title

Dana White, in a recent interview, has in a way revealed that he simply doesn't care. Per his statement on MMA Fighting,

"Jon Jones is one of the greatest to ever do it. The decision he wants to make regarding his career is up to him. The reality is that he’s made enough money from fighting that he’s now in the position to retire and never work again in his life.”

The statement makes it clear that Dana White seems to have no problem with the idea of Jon Jones vacating the belt. In fact, it looks like he won't crumble under the pressure Jon Jones seems to be mounting on him. Dana White now has a total of 3 divisions with no champions: flyweight, bantamweight, and light-heavyweight. It should be interesting to see what he does next.