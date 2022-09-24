"If 'The Rock' started training when he was a younger guy..." - Dana White believes Dwayne Johnson would have done well in the UFC

Dana White feels Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson would have done well in the UFC. The promotion recently signed a deal with 'The Rock', which ensures that all UFC fighters will now sport the actor's signature Under Armour sneakers during the promotion's events.

'The Rock' is an accomplished athlete, having been a former professional American football player and professional wrestler. The actor is a massive fan of the UFC and was heavily involved in the 'BMF' title fight that took place between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

White recently appeared on Pit Stops with Cooper Manning and was asked how 'The Rock' would have fared in the UFC. He replied:

"Oh, I think if 'The Rock' started training when he was a younger guy, he would have done really well."

Watch the video below from 4:15:

'The Rock' is a natural athlete, and his ability to move swiftly despite his size would no doubt have stood him in good stead in combat sports.

Dana White pays tribute to Jose Aldo, saying that he helped "build this sport"

Dana White has been the president of the UFC since 2001 and has witnessed the comings and goings of several MMA legends in the last two decades.

With Jose Aldo's recent retirement from the sport, tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the MMA sphere. Fighters and fans alike have given the Brazilian legend his due, reminiscing on a career like no other.

White spoke to the media following the most recent Dana White's Contender Series event and was asked to share his thoughts on Aldo's retirement. The UFC president said:

"We love him man, this will always be his house. I told him, 'If you ever need anything here, if you ever wanna go to an event, this is always your house.' This is a guy that from the WEC to the UFC, helped build the sport, this brand and Brazil for us. So we love him and we always will."

Watch the video below from 5:40:

Jose Aldo's career is often overshadowed by the 13-second knockout defeat he suffered at the hands of Conor McGregor. However, Dana White was quick to recognize the importance of the Brazilian's role in the growth of the sport, and sees him as a true MMA legend and pioneer.

