Dana White a "trailblazer" for his achievements as a promoter, says Eddie Hearn

Matchroom Sports' Eddie Hearn recently offered his take on UFC president Dana White. The Englishman hailed White as one of, if not the best, promoters in the world.

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Hearn was asked whether he rated himself as the greatest promoter in the combat sports community, including MMA and boxing. Here's what he had to say about the same:

"I'm not in awe of Dana White but I have huge respect for him as a promoter. So if you say to me, 'Are you the best promoter in boxing?' It's not even close, genuinely, not even close. But, Dana White, I see as a trailblazer in terms of promotion, not just as a promoter but in terms of the business, the brand, the way that that sport or that brand has penetrated the global combat market."

Check out Eddie Hearn's full interaction with Ariel Helwani right here:

Drawing a humble figure, Hearn admitted that White was a better promoter than himself. He argued that the same was evident in the way MMA as a sport has grown over the course of the years with White's help.

Eddie Hearn went as far as to say that operations at Matchroom Sports are modeled after the way the UFC conducts its business in terms of marketing, spinning a narrative, promotion and more.

Eddie Hearns reveals what he loved about UFC London

In the same interaction with Ariel Helwani, Eddie Hearn detailed his experience at the recently conducted UFC London event at the O2 Arena in March. He admitted that the straightforward and concise nature of the event left him impressed.

The 42-year-old compared boxing events organized by Matchroom to UFC London, admitting that their own events often get a bit too monotonous. He suggested that this set-up makes it almost impossible to draw the fans' attention away from the fights:

"I like the consistency in terms of the speed of fights coming in. Sometimes across our production, we'll fill too much and sometimes you can lose the flow. I don't know if that's generic across all UFC events but it was, you know, fight's over, quick interview- two minutes- a little bit of music, ring walk. Right? And that's a nice flow."

