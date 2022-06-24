Dana White urged to book title rematch between potential fight of the year candidates

Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira recently urged Dana White to consider pitting him against the freshly minted 205-lbs champion, Jiri Prochazka, in a rematch sometime soon.

Teixeira put his light heavyweight title on the line against Prochazka in the main event of UFC 275. The action unfolded on June 12 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The Brazilian was well ahead of Prochazka on the cards, having outperformed him over the course of the fight. However, it was only during the dying seconds of the fight that he was submitted by 'BJP' with a rear-naked choke in the final round. The duo ensured that the fight contended for the honor of Fight of the Year.

While in conversation on MMA Fighting's Portuguese-language podcast, Trocação Franca, Glover Teixeira asserted that both he and Jiri Prochazka were dissatisfied with their performances inside the octagon.

Sending a strong message to Dana White, the 42-year-old declared that a rematch would serve to fix the problem.

“Dana White has to look at this. Fans are asking for this rematch. I had a good performance the entire fight, only lost one round, and was dominating the fifth round. [Prochazka] is not happy with his performance? Do it again. Let’s do it again, man. Let’s see who’s the best, because I know that’s still stuck in his throat, too, the way the victory was and people saying, ‘If it wasn’t for that [guillotine].’ It’s hard to hear that. ‘F***, he was losing that fight. How lucky he was.'"

Dana White refused to believe Glover Teixeira tapped at UFC 275

UFC President Dana White's reaction was documented shortly after the main event at UFC 275 came to an end.

Unsurprisingly, White was absolutely shocked after witnessing the fireworks go off inside the octagon in Singapore. He took to social media to share his reaction with fans on Instagram Live.

The loss marked Teixeira's first submission loss in a career that has spanned well across two decades, justifying White's shock and awe at Jiri Prochazka successfully getting it done.

“He tapped! No way! No f****** way. Jiri f****** tapped him out. No way. No way. What a f****** fight. What an absolute f****** war, man.”

