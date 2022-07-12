Dana White vs. Nelk Boys: Net worth comparison

Both Dana White and the Nelk Boys have gained their wealth based on their ability to build brands.

White has helped take the UFC to new levels and now has a reported net worth of $500 million dollars due to his efforts in the world of MMA. The Nelk Boys, meanwhile, aren't at that level yet. However, with an estimated net worth of $5 million dollars, they are definitely heading in the right direction.

Nelk Boys became famous for their elaborate and controversial YouTube videos, which are often money-related or public prank videos that go viral due to their "lad-ish" nature. They also run a show called the Full Send Podcast, and they recently posted themselves competing with Joe Rogan in the podcast rankings.

The YouTubers also launched a beverage brand called Happy Dad, which has been promoted via UFC fighter Justin Gaethje on Instagram and on their various platforms.

Dana White and the Nelk Boys have seemingly become close friends. The YouTubers are often at UFC events, with White often speaking highly of the group.

During an interview with Pat McAfee, the UFC president stated that his kids were the first ones to mention the Nelk Boys to him and that after meeting them, he grew fond of the well-known YouTubers:

"I knew about them through my kids. So I had already seen their stuff and they're actually really good kids."

Watch White speak about the Nelk Boys in the vidoe below:

Dana White gifts $250,000 to Nelk Boys member as a birthday gift

Recently, Dana White gave Kyle Forgeard from the Nelk Boys $250,000 in a plastic bag for his birthday. Forgeard nicknamed the UFC president "Uncle Dana" on Twitter after revealing the gift.

"Uncle @danawhite just gave me $250,000 for my birthday.."

The two businessmen have seemingly developed a close relationship since their friendship developed on Fight Island. The Nelk Boys offer the chance for the UFC to gain exposure to a younger audience, with the YouTubers mainly posting prank videos on their channel.

However, some MMA fans were unhappy with the gift, especially given the constant debate over fighter pay.

Petr Yan Stan @TeeTanMMA Dana White gave Kyle from Nelk 250k for his birthday, more then he paid his flyweight champion Dana White gave Kyle from Nelk 250k for his birthday, more then he paid his flyweight champion 😭 https://t.co/JaH6ZqD3JL

Eno Har🇳🇬🇬🇧 @Eon1Eno @TeeTanMMA 🤢🤮Are this is tasteless. Who tf are the Nelk boys to the UFC? They interview fighter's, but there not actively promoting the brand. @TeeTanMMA 🤢🤮Are this is tasteless. Who tf are the Nelk boys to the UFC? They interview fighter's, but there not actively promoting the brand.

