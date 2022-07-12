"More than he pays 90% of his entire roster" - Fans burn Dana White for giving Kyle Forgeard of Nelk Boys $250k cash as birthday gift

Dana White appears to have gifted Kyle Forgeard of Nelk Boys $250,000 for his birthday. Sharing the unboxing video of White's gift, Forgeard wrote on Twitter:
"Uncle @danawhite just gave me $250,000 for my birthday.."
As seen in the video, Forgeard opens the box to find a plastic bag full of cash. Given the burning debate on fighter pay, UFC fans did not take kindly to White's general donation. A fan pointed out that the UFC honcho paid Forgeard more than he pays 90% of the company's roster. @Cloudz605 commented:
"he jus paid you more than he pays 90% of his entire roster LMAO"
Another user correctly noted that the amount received by Forgeard was higher than Deiveson Figueiredo's earnings for his trilogy fight against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270. 'Deus Da Guerra' took home $150,000 after winning back the flyweight title in January. It's worth noting that Paddy Pimblett shocked the world when he revealed he was paid $12k to show and $12k to win at UFC London.
Comments largely revolved around criticizing White for spending on a YouTube star instead of focusing on better fighter pay and healthcare.
However, many came out in support of Dana White, adding perspective to the generous gift from the UFC president to Forgeard. According to rapper Hi-Rez, $250k is not a huge sum to be spent on the Nelk Boys, who promote a lot of brands owned by the UFC honcho.
White shares a close bond with the Nelk Boys, and the splurging comes from both sides. Stephen Deleonardis of the Nelk Boys recently gifted the UFC president a $300,000 custom Howler Head Maybach van.
Watch the moment below:
"You eat what you kill"- Dana White on fighter pay
The UFC has recently faced a lot of issues regarding fighter pay, including a negotiation spat with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The company was further thrown under the bus when superstar Paddy Pimblett revealed his base salary to be $12,000. YouTuber Jake Paul has been incessant in his callouts to Dana White regarding the issue, and flyweight champion Deiveson Figuereido's reveal of his last UFC purse didn't help the promotion either.
However, White continues to justify the current UFC pay structure, claiming it is the only sustainable way to build a league. The promotional honcho also stated that boxers are overpaid as boxing cards only organize a single event in years. According to White, the UFC pay structure ensures that fighters reap what they sow. The 52-year-old recently said on The Pivot podcast:
“We built a business model where, if you’re the champion, you share in the pay-per-view revenue. If you’re the guy headlining the card, or there’s been some special occasions where we know you’re bringing in the money, too, and you’re a big draw so you, too, get to share in the pay-per-view revenue. You eat what you kill."
Watch White's appearance on The Pivot podcast below: