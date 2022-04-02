"They run such a greedy organization" - Jake Paul on fighter pay feud with Dana White

Jake Paul is ramping up his long-standing feud with UFC president Dana White over the state of fighter pay in the UFC.

Appearing on The Journey Podcast, 'The Problem Child' blasted the organization for underpaying its athletes and discussed his passion for fighter-pay rights across the board. Here's what the 25-year-old said:

"I'm passionate about pay all across the board because I see how fighters are mistreated even in boxing but especially in the UFC. They run such a greedy organization where people like Paddy Pimblett are getting paid $24,000 and he's the main attraction for that whole entire show. But the whole entire event is making five to 10 million dollars, so they're just taking everything from these fighters who can barely afford to pay coaches."

Paul has been very vocal about what he deems as unjust fighter pay in the UFC since breaking into the world of combat sports. To help athletes get better pay and healthcare, the Cleveland native started investing in the UFC's parent company, the Endeavor Group.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor” I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor”

Jake Paul claims he wouldn't need training camp to beat Jorge Masvidal

Jake Paul has been calling for a fight with Jorge Masvidal ever since his recent win over Tyron Woodley. The 5-0 boxer has now claimed that he wouldn't need to prepare for a fight against the UFC's BMF champion to beat him.

During the same interview on The Journey Podcast, Paul pointed to Masvidal's MMA record and suggested that the UFC welterweight is on a decline. Here's what he said:

"If Dana would let [Masvidal] out of the contract, I would run it tomorrow. I wouldn't even have to train to fight Masvidal. He's one of those same guys, look at his record - 35-15. When you lose once, you just develop that loser mentality and he's a loser. He's on a decline, out of his prime and that's an easy fight for me. So, if he would get let out of his contract, then let's run it."

After scoring an impressive knockout win over Tyron Woodley last December, Jake Paul offered Jorge Masvidal $5 million to meet inside the boxing ring.

However, 'Gamebred' dismissed the challenge stating that he had worked too hard to build his UFC career. Appearing on The MMA Hour, the Miami native also claimed that no one in the combat world would care about a fight between the duo.

You can watch Jorge Masvidal respond to Jake Paul's challenge below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak