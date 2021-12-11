Watch: NELK Boys' SteveWillDoIt gifts Dana White a $300,000 'presidential style' Maybach minivan 

The face of a popular coalition of YouTubers NELK Boys, Stephen Deleonardis, better known as SteveWillDoIt, recently posted a video where he was seen gifting UFC President Dana White a $300,000 Maybach minivan.

What made things better was the fact that the van was custom wrapped, covered in the branding of a popular beverage brand, Howler Head, owned by Jason Wooler and Wooler Brands, Inc.

Deleonardis initially pranked White by calling the van his own. He subsequently went on to present the van to the UFC president as a gift once they were seated inside the car.

White, upon hearing the truth, was left baffled and unsurprisingly rather pleased. Deleonardis described the van as a 'presidential style' van that would suit White perfectly.

The UFC head honcho posted a video explaining the entire prank on his own Instagram account. Towards the end of the video, White and Deleonardis were seen sharing a handful of glasses of Howler Head whiskey.

"Down here in the UFC headquarters in the executive garage, and they called me down here and Steve is down here and they built me a Howler Head Maybach minivan. The f**king Nelkboys are the absolute best, the coolest m***erf**kers on the planet and I love Steve. Check this f**king thing out!" exclaimed Dana White.

How is UFC president Dana White associated with Howler Head?

Howler Head is the UFC's first ever “Flavored Whiskey Partner”. Dana White was initially introduced to Howler Head whiskey over the course of the lockdown and he described it as the best brand of whiskey that he had ever had. Howler Head then went on to strike a partnership with the UFC as an official sponsor.

"Howler Head is a bad ass brand. Since its launch, it has become one of the best-selling whiskey brands in the United States and it aligns perfectly with our fan base. There is nothing better than watching fights with Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.” said Dana White.

In return for sponsoring the UFC, Howler Head gets to publicize its brand on UFC telecasts, on-premises retailers and more.

