Does UFC president Dana White have a whisky company like Conor McGregor?

No, Dana White does not own a whisky company, but he is in partnership with one.

The UFC president is associated with Howler Head, a Kentucky Straight Bourbon base whisky brand by the renowned company, Wooler Brands, Inc. The name of Howler Head is consistently seen on the list of sponsorships in any UFC event.

Dana White teamed up with the brand recently to announce UFC Best Seats At The Apex sweepstake. The winner of the month-long lucky draw contest will win a chance to be the first to ever experience a live pay-per-view event at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas.

In a video shared across UFC's social media platforms as well as Howler Head's, Dana White himself announced the sweepstake. The winner will have a round-trip airfare to Las Vegas and hotel accommodation paid for to attend UFC 259 with a guest at UFC Apex on March 6, 2021.

You can take part in contest by entering your name on the official UFC website. According to the rules of the UFC Best Seats At The Apex sweepstake, you will need to be a legal permanent resident of the United States and of 21 years of age to enter the contest.

The sweepstakes started on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 9 am PT, and will end on Sunday, February 22, 2021 at 11:59 pm PT.

UFC 259 will see three big title fights, including the headliner where Israel Adesanya is going up a weightclass to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight belt. The co-feature will see Amanda Nunes defend her featherweight belt against Megan Anderson. Petr Yan will also put his bantamweight title on the line against Aljamain Sterling.

How did Dana White become partners with Howler Head?

Dana White first came across Howler Head whisky thanks to Tyson Fury's manager, the famous English promoter, Frank Warren. The founder of Wooler Brands, Steve Lipp spoke on the United States of Dramerica podcast in November, 2020, and explained how the partnership came to be.

"We launched in October last year and then like four-five months ago, a friend of mine - he's a boxing promoter, he promotes Tyson Fury, the British Boxer - he had sent Dana White of UFC a few bottles of Howler Head and Dana White fell in love with it. We're working on a potential partnership with those guys."

Dana White has also occasionally appeared on the social media posts of Howler Head, promoting the brand and engaging in fun activities.