Best seats at the UFC Apex: What is the sweepstakes about and how to enter it?

UFC has some good news for MMA fans. The promotion recently announced a sweepstake for its fans where they can get a chance to witness a UFC pay-per-view event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The Apex facility of the UFC has hosted many major fights since the advent of Covid-19 in March of 2020. Spectators were not allowed initially due to lockdown restrictions and it seemed that these restrictions were not going to be lifted any time soon.

However, UFC 257, held in Abu Dhabi, has given hope to the promotion that the roar of fans can finally echo in the arenas again. Ahead of UFC 259, the promotion has announced that fans can now experience the PPV event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas through a sweepstake contest.

For this, interested fans can enter the required details on Best Seats at the Apex. The UFC 259 'Best Seats at the Apex' sweepstakes will commence on Friday, 1/22/2021 and will end on Sunday, 2/21/2021. If lucky, the entrant will get to attend UFC 259 along with a guest. UFC will also provide for the accommodation during the lucky winner's trip to Las Vegas.

This contest is restricted to only permanent residents of the United States who are 21 years of age or older. The winner will be eligible for a prize package that contains custom official UFC fight kits and other third party goods like vouchers, gift cards, or certificates.

Why should fans sign up for the 'Best Seats at Apex' experience?

Lockdown restrictions took a toll on businesses around the globe. It seemed initially that the pandemic would also affect the pay-per-view model UFC relies on for generating revenue.

Keeping in line with quarantine rules, UFC decided to host many major events at its Apex facility. This combat warzone, situated next to the Performance Institute, has proven its worth for the promotion in 2020. Now, in 2021 the UFC is eyeing the inclusion of fans with the Best Seats at Apex contest.

The UFC performance institute is cool as fuck pic.twitter.com/gP0MdqwyTh — Baked Max Holloway (@BakedHolloway) December 29, 2020

The Best Seats at Apex is certainly going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity for fans as they will get to witness spectacular fights in this state-of-the-art facility.