"That's my goal before I die" - Dana White wants to bet a million-dollar hand at Las Vegas casino

Dana White has revealed that he wishes to place a gigantic bet at the Las Vegas casino Caesars Palace before his death.

The UFC president recently appeared on the 200th episode of The Action Junkeez Podcast. During the conversation, White revealed that he would like to place a bet as high as $1,000,000 at Caesars Palace.

"I'm going to war with Caesar's Palace. I'm going to war! I'd bet a million dollars a hand if they'd let me. [Really?] 100%. That's my goal before I die. I'm [going to play] a million-dollar hand before I f***ing die."

Check out the video below:

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Caesars Palace is a luxury hotel and casino. Known for its elaborate gambling set up, the venue also attracts famous entertainers from across the world.

Dana White believes Nate Diaz fighting Khamzat Chimaev wouldn't have gone well for him

Khamzat Chimaev barely broke a sweat as he steamrolled Kevin Holland en route to a first-round submission win at UFC 279. Having seen an impressive display of domination and power from 'Borz', Dana White believes that a fight against Nate Diaz may have gone worse for the Stockton fighter.

During the same episode of The Action Junkeez podcast, the UFC president weigned in on how a potential bout between Diaz and Chimaev would have played out.

"After you watch the fight, you realize Khamzat vs. Nate Diaz would have been f***ing-- That wouldn’t have been good. Khamzat, I know the fans got pissed at him for not making weight and everything else, but Jesus f***ing Christ. What he went out and did to Kevin Holland. Did you see Kevin Holland post the picture the other day that his eyes were all red from the f***ing choke? I mean, holy s**t."

Watch Dana White discuss Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz below:

Khamzat Chimaev was originally scheduled to take on Nate Diaz in a main event welterweight clash at UFC 279 earlier this month. However, the Chechen-born Swede came in heavy, hitting the scales at 178.5 pounds. Due to this, Chimaev ended up facing Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout in the co-headliner of the same card.

Many believe that the Stockton fighter would've suffered a similar fate as Holland if he had fought Chimaev instead of Tony Ferguson that night.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far