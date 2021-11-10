Dana White wants to open UFC Performance Institutes in Puerto Rico and Africa where "kids can go and train for free"

Dana White wants to set up UFC Performance Institutes in various countries that will allow kids to train without any fees.

White recently made an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast. During the interaction, the 52-year-old revealed his plans to expand the UFC brand across the world. The UFC president expressed interest in opening UFC Institutes in places like Puerto Rico and Africa.

"We're on fire right now. The business is on fire. All the fights that we've been putting on are incredible and right now, I'm opening another performance institute in Mexico. I wanna open one in Puerto Rico and I wanna open one in Africa. So, once we get this one done in Mexico, I'll start looking what's next - Puerto Rico or Africa? It'll be a place where kids can go in and train for free, learn how to lift weights the proper way, learn how to cut weight the proper way and even if everyone that comes out of the performance institute doesn't become a professional fighter, they'll probably become a coach or start teaching jiu-jitsu or training or you know, just impact the sport 5,10,15 years down the road."

Watch Dana White's appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast below:

Dana White watched Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant during UFC 268

As the co-main event fight between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili was in progress at UFC 268, Dana White was seen watching the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant boxing match while sitting octagon-side.

In the UFC 268 post-fight press conference, White revealed that he had placed a $100,000 bet on Alvarez, hence why he was watching the fight so closely.

"I think they are insane to go the same night as us. It doesn't make sense. I watched it ringside... I think it was a bad idea and they charged like 80 bucks. But I like Canelo. I watched the fight. I bet on Canelo. That's why I watched the fight. I bet a 100,000 dollars [on Canelo] for him to win by knockout."

Catch Dana White's comments at the UFC 268 post-fight press conference below:

