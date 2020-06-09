Dana White wants Valentina Shevchenko to defend title against Weili Zhang next; uninterested in trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes

Nunes and Shevchenko

UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is arguably the GOAT of women's MMA and after dominating top contender Felicia Spencer on Saturday night's UFC 250 main event, "The Lioness" achieved another incredible feat of being the first woman in UFC history to successfully defend her titles at both weight classes.

After her win against Spencer, it was being said that there is no one in the current UFC roster worthy of putting up a fight against Nunes apart from reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

The Russian has previously thrown down with the Brazilian twice inside the Octagon and came up short on both attempts, losing via unanimous decision. However, she is the only fighter who as able to show some resistance to Nunes who is known to ragdoll her opponents inside the cage. Therefore, many fight fans believe that the only woman who could possibly stop Nunes at the moment is Shevchenko.

UFC president Dana White, however, has a different plan. The UFC frontman isn't interested in booking Nunes vs. Shevchenko a third time and would much rather book a fight between the flyweight queen and the reigning UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang.

Speaking at the post-fight press-conference following UFC 250, White revealed that he prefers to watch Shevchenko throw down against Zhang once the latter has a few more title defenses to her name instead of a trilogy fight between Nunes and Shevchenko.

“For the third time? Amanda won twice. No. I don’t think that’s the right fight for Valentina. First of all, if you look at Amanda, she’s the queen of two divisions right now, 35 and 45. I think what you’d see before that is a couple more wins from Weili, and that fight happening before you would see the Amanda fight again.”

It looks like Nunes will be fighting someone else then and so will Shevchenko until Zhang is ready to challenge for her flyweight gold. Although the fight will not take place anytime in the near future, we would love to see Shevchenko and Nunes lock horns in a trilogy fight for the bantamweight title at some point in the future.