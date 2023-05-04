Nate Diaz is set to make his boxing debut this summer when he faces social media personality Jake Paul. Dana White recently weighed in on the upcoming bout sharing that, despite his relationship with Diaz, he is uninterested.

During a recent apperance on The Jim Rome Show, the UFC President was asked about the upcoming bout, stating:

"I don't know man. I've been trying not to - I like Nate. Nate and I have a good relationship. It's just, listen, Jake Paul went out and fought a real boxer who was his age, his weight, and he lost. So, as soon as he loses, he goes back to a forty year old MMA fighter, who's smaller than him, not his weight. Listen, it's just one of those fights that - I know that some people are into this. It's just not what I'm into. It's not my thing."

Check out Dana White's comments on Nate Diaz versus Jake Paul below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Jim Rome asks Dana White about Jake Paul/Nate Diaz.

Jim Rome asks Dana White about Jake Paul/Nate Diaz.https://t.co/pHl25tzMoQ

Dana White's lack of interest should come as no surprise as Jake Paul has consistently called him out over the past several years. Furthermore, as the UFC President pointed out, the social media personality has primarily fought mixed martial artists as a boxer. In his only matchup against a boxer, the former YouTube star took his first career loss when he faced Tommy Fury.

Jorge Masvidal weighs in on Nate Diaz versus Jake Paul

Jorge Masvidal shares a history with Nate Diaz as the two clashed for the celebratory "BMF" belt at UFC 244 in 2019. While neither figher remains on the UFC roster, 'Gamebred' recently weighed in on his former opponent's upcoming boxing match. Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, the two-time welterweight title challenger stated:

"If Nate's in his prime, I think he smokes Jake, but Nate's been out of it for a while. I don't know what kind of shape his lifestyle is like outside a serious training camp. He hasn't been in a training camp in a while, so I don't know. I think the odds are a lot on him. Jake's been competing and Jake's naturally a lot bigger, but all that being said, I think Nate just finds a way to tough-guy it out and just beat up Jake and break him down. I think Jake will run a lot."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments on Nate Diaz versus Jake Paul below (starting at the 14:45 mark):

The bout will take place in August and follows years of back-and-forth between Diaz and Paul. While the fight will be eight rounds, the mixed martial arts free agent recently took to Twitter declaring his interest in a 12-round fight, claiming his opponent is on steroids.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

Ur on steroids so let’s put that shit to work 🏼 12 roundsUr on steroids so let’s put that shit to work 12 rounds Ur on steroids so let’s put that shit to work 👊🏼

Poll : 0 votes