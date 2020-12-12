Dana White will meet with Khabib Nurmagomedov next month to talk about UFC retirement

UFC President Dana White has revealed that he is all set to meet with Khabib Nurmagomedov next month.

Dana White is expected to hold discussions with the undisputed UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov regarding his retirement from the sport.

Khabib Nurmagomedov surprised the combat sports world by retiring

UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faced interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje, in a unification matchup at UFC 254 on October 24th, 2020.

Nurmagomedov put on an outstanding performance, defeating Gaethje via second-round submission.

However, moments after his spectacular victory at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

"This is my last fight."@TeamKhabib pays his respects following a dominant performance at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/5HiUvJXBJC — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

The Eagle eventually revealed that his mother doesn’t want him to continue his fighting career without his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in his corner.

Widely revered combat sports personality and Khabib’s lifelong coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away in July of this year due to health complications related to COVID-19.

Advertisement

Khabib Nurmagomedov gave his mother his word that the fight against Justin Gaethje would be his last, and that he would retire from MMA after UFC 254.

Dana White, Ali Abdelaziz, and others have been suggesting that Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to UFC

Notable MMA figures such as UFC President Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz have noted that The Eagle hasn’t really retired.

In the aftermath of Khabib Nurmagomedov having announced his retirement, Abdelaziz has been hinting at a potential dream matchup with Georges St-Pierre.

However, The Eagle has reiterated that he has no intentions of ending his MMA retirement and would instead like to focus on the next stage of his life.

One of the biggest talking points in the MMA world as of late has been the fact that UFC is yet to strip Nurmagomedov of the Lightweight title. This, in turn, has fueled speculation that the Dagestani fighter is highly likely to return to MMA sooner rather than later.

During a recent media scrum, Dana White addressed the current situation concerning Khabib Nurmagomedov. White stated –

“So the truth is he is not committed to anything. What he has committed to is meeting with me next month. He and I are going to sit down. We’re going to meet next month. We’re going to find out how persuasive I can be.” Dana White said and continued with a smile, “I’ll bet on me every time.” (Video courtesy: MMA Fighting)

Advertisement

“I’m meeting him (Khabib Nurmagomedov) next month.” (Video courtesy: TMZ Sports)

Would you like to see Khabib Nurmagomedov return to the sport of MMA and compete in the UFC again? Sound off in the comments.