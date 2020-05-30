Dana White will watch the Burns vs Woodley fight card from his room due to NSAC policy 

UFC Fight Night Azure v Kelleher

Dana White, at the pre-fight scrum of UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs. Burns revealed that he won't be at ringside this weekend for the fights. This decision came after Nevada State Athletic Commission came out and said that everyone around the cage will have to wear masks.

Dana tells reporter he isn't wearing a mask at the pre fight scrum because he doesn't have to. Says he wasn't at the weigh ins.



When asked about tomorrow night, he says he will be watching the fights from his room. #UFC #UFConESPN9 — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) May 29, 2020

Dana White has been running the UFC events live despite very strong criticism from various sources. The President of the UFC has been very clear about his stance that he wants to keep the show alive. He has maintained that he's taking the problem seriously but he also wants to be the one who figures out the solution.

He, in an interview made it clear,

"At some point, we have to figure out, ‘How do we get things back to normal,’ but do it in a really safe way. The only way to find out is to get out there and start doing it. You’re worried about the health and safety of everybody: the fighters, the commission, the referees, my staff that’s going to be there. Somebody’s got to take the first step and get out there. We can’t just stay in houses until next December.”

“It’s not that I don’t take it seriously. I take it very seriously. I don’t plan on having a gate for a very long time. . . I’m already thinking way ahead of these types of things. All I need to worry about is making sure everybody is safe and that I can put on these events. I don’t need a crowd.”

Dana White's decision comes across as a bit weird

However, White's decision doesn't seem to be in line with this thought. Wearing masks is important, it is the bare necessity that one needs to have while moving around. Why is it then that Dana White is choosing to rather not attend events altogether than wear a simple mask? If he wants to bring things back to normal shouldn't he be encouraging actions which make sure people can safely assemble?