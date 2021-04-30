UFC fans suggest that hulking Dana White looks ready for his octagon debut 

UFC fans are suggesting that the hulking Dana White looks ready for his octagon debut. This suggestion came after White posted the UFC share announcement photo on social media.

UFC parent company Endeavor’s executives Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell, as well as UFC President Dana White, were at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 29th, 2021. They rang the opening bell at the NYSE as Endeavor is now officially a publicly-traded company. On that note, Dana White took to his official Twitter account and posted a photo standing outside the NYSE.

It’s official the UFC is now a public company #EndeavorIPO pic.twitter.com/wP9Qfjzumr — danawhite (@danawhite) April 29, 2021

When is usada testing Dana — Kelan (@Kelan000296971) April 29, 2021

Shred city. — Jim Hamilton (@jimhamilton4) April 29, 2021

Dana’s forearms pic.twitter.com/sJnUrsgPZC — The Back Shop Podcast (@TheBackShopPC) April 29, 2021

Dana = Jacked city — Snoopy (@SnoopyG7) April 29, 2021

Dana looking Jacked. Streamers bout to get it — THE_UFC_RETWEET_CO (@UFC_2020_) April 29, 2021

uncle dana looking STACKED — Dan MacLean (@danimal_902) April 29, 2021

You been lifting with Francis? — 🇯🇲Jrol🇯🇲 (@JamaicanRig_NY) April 29, 2021

damn unc i see them guns — capitalismlover38 (@209_boii) April 29, 2021

We miss skinny key bump Dana pic.twitter.com/Fhd4Qy6Qbh — Pre Malone (@KyLagoTV) April 29, 2021

Dana vs Jake Paul at 190? — Marc Yarbrough (@yahhhbro) April 29, 2021

What kind of banned ufc steroids is Dana on? — 𝕵𝖊𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖞 𝕱𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖔𝖎𝖘 (@UncleJeremyF) April 29, 2021

Dana White’s statement that accompanied his tweet read as follows:

“It’s official the UFC is now a public company #EndeavorIPO”

The photo that Dana White tweeted out featured him wearing a half-sleeved t-shirt. White looked muscular and huge in the photo, which in turn has earned him a considerable amount of praise for his fitness at the age of 51.

Certain sections of the MMA community have also taken to saying outrageous things about Dana White’s muscular frame. Many social media users have joked that White’s hulking frame could be a sign that the UFC president is likely to make his octagon debut very soon.

Over the past several years, Dana White has often drawn the attention of the MMA community due to his impressively muscular physique. While some fans have attributed it to the hard work that White puts in at the gym, others have accused (without evidence) White of using illegal PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs) to gain and maintain his muscular physique.

Dana White didn’t always look this muscular and fit

Dana White in recent years (left); Dana White in his younger days (right)

Back when Dana White first started with the UFC 20 years ago as a manager to his friends (MMA legends Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz), White wasn’t really a muscular person. White had the physique of an average man his age and wasn’t even close to the muscular, hulking figure he is today.

Nevertheless, White and several other UFC personalities such as longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan eventually began training alongside elite UFC athletes. In turn, they took on the fitness level of their counterparts.

Besides, Dana White also started his career in the combat sports industry as a boxercise trainer and Joe Rogan is a former Taekwondo fighter. In other words, the concepts of fitness and bodybuilding weren’t completely foreign to White and Rogan. Considering that, it isn’t all too surprising to see White having undergone a tremendous physical transformation over the years.