“Dancing to the words n not the beat” - ‘Random link up’ between Chris Brown and Tommy Fury puzzles fans

Tommy Fury has been making waves both inside and outside the boxing ring. After securing a split decision victory against Jake Paul earlier this year, Fury added another win to his record with a unanimous decision against KSI, solidifying his standing in the influencer boxing realm.

Outside the ring, Fury was recently spotted partying in Dubai with none other than the renowned American rapper Chris Brown. The unexpected rendezvous between the Love Island-star turned boxer and the music icon took fans by surprise.

In a viral video capturing their dance floor exploits, fans couldn't help but express their amusement. One fan humorously commented on Tommy Fury's dance style, stating:

"That man dancing to the words n not the beat"

Another fan playfully suggested:

"Tommy chasing a rhythm he can never find 😂."

The online banter continued with comments like:

"Tommys dancing to a song that was on a minute ago 🤪"

"He hasn’t heard this song a day in his life 😭."

"They always got the same dance to every song 😂😂😂 he's throwing up hand signals like they are the words"

Fans even drew comparisons, with one remarking:

"Tommy boi moving like Woody from Toy Story 😩😩🤢."

Tommy Fury in talks for potential showdown with 54-yer-old former world champion

Tommy Fury, fresh off his controversial decision win against KSI in October, might be gearing up for another boxing bout, and this time, the opponent in talks is none other than the 54-year-old former world champion Roy Jones Jr.

In a recent interview, John Fury, Tommy's father and boxing figure, confirmed ongoing discussions with Roy Jones Jr. regarding a potential matchup:

"We’re speaking to Roy Jones Jr, we can do something with him... Yeah, maybe it is an exhibition or something, whatever he wants to do... We just need to sit down and see what is best for Tommy and Roy Jones Jr." [H/t Daily Express]

While Roy Jones Jr. holds a legendary status in the boxing world, being considered one of the best in his prime, the idea of a matchup between Fury and the 54-year-old has left fight fans with mixed feelings. Some are excited about the prospect of seeing two generations collide, while others express concern about the age difference and potential mismatch.