"Everyone without a booster is a scum bag" - Conor McGregor raises concern about the Omicron COVID-19 variant, says people 'living normal are scum buckets'

Conor McGregor has seemingly yet again raised questions over the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Commenting on the outbreak of the Omicron variant, the Irishman urged the CEO of Moderna Therapeutics to come up with a more effective vaccine soon.

This comes after the Moderna CEO released a statement claiming their current vaccine may not be very effective in dealing with the outbreak of the concerning new variant.

"Well hurry up with the new one guys we are parching here!"

McGregor's plea to Moderna CEO

The Irishman then referenced people who are yet to get vaccinated or receive the booster dose, as well as those who are continuing to live as if the situation is back to normal after receiving it.

Conor McGregor pointed out that the booster isn't as effective on the Omicron variant, suggesting that people should be more careful until a more effective vaccine is available.

Below are screenshots of Conor McGregor's deleted tweets on the matter:

"Unvaxx double vaxx scumbags! Danger to society all of you! I [will] blame you all when this takes hold."

Conor McGregor's now deleted tweet about unvaccinated people

"The audacity of some people just rocking around as per normal with two jabs and a booster. What about the f***ing omicron?"

Conor McGregor shares his concerns about the outbreak of the omicron variant of Covid-19

"Everyone without a booster is a scumbag. Those with boosters but living normal amidst the omicron are scum buckets."

Conor McGregor's opinion on those refusing to get vaccinated

The World Health Organization has announced that the global risk from the Omicron variant is very high and claimed that the mutated virus could lead to a surge in number of positive cases, as well as fatalities.

Conor McGregor reveals timeline for resuming MMA sparring

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury he suffered earlier this year. In a recent tweet, McGregor said he'll start full-fledged MMA sparring by April next year. By then, the former two-division UFC champ believes a much-anticipated octagon return will be imminent.

Having said that, McGregor also stressed that he must adopt a patient approach towards getting back into fighting. This is to ensure he fully heals before entering the cage.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Chewy @Chewy9991 @TheNotoriousMMA When you targetting to be fully healed and back in the octagon @TheNotoriousMMA When you targetting to be fully healed and back in the octagon I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/Chewy9991/stat… I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/Chewy9991/stat…

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Harvey Leonard