"Everyone without a booster is a scum bag" - Conor McGregor raises concern about the Omicron COVID-19 variant, says people 'living normal are scum buckets'

Conor McGregor has seemingly yet again raised questions over the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in a series of now-deleted tweets.
Commenting on the outbreak of the Omicron variant, the Irishman urged the CEO of Moderna Therapeutics to come up with a more effective vaccine soon.
This comes after the Moderna CEO released a statement claiming their current vaccine may not be very effective in dealing with the outbreak of the concerning new variant.
"Well hurry up with the new one guys we are parching here!"
The Irishman then referenced people who are yet to get vaccinated or receive the booster dose, as well as those who are continuing to live as if the situation is back to normal after receiving it.
Conor McGregor pointed out that the booster isn't as effective on the Omicron variant, suggesting that people should be more careful until a more effective vaccine is available.
Below are screenshots of Conor McGregor's deleted tweets on the matter:
"Unvaxx double vaxx scumbags! Danger to society all of you! I [will] blame you all when this takes hold."
"The audacity of some people just rocking around as per normal with two jabs and a booster. What about the f***ing omicron?"
"Everyone without a booster is a scumbag. Those with boosters but living normal amidst the omicron are scum buckets."
The World Health Organization has announced that the global risk from the Omicron variant is very high and claimed that the mutated virus could lead to a surge in number of positive cases, as well as fatalities.
Conor McGregor reveals timeline for resuming MMA sparring
Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury he suffered earlier this year. In a recent tweet, McGregor said he'll start full-fledged MMA sparring by April next year. By then, the former two-division UFC champ believes a much-anticipated octagon return will be imminent.
Having said that, McGregor also stressed that he must adopt a patient approach towards getting back into fighting. This is to ensure he fully heals before entering the cage.
