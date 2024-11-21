Danial Williams expects "a real barnburner" if Thongpoon comes to fight

Multi-sport combat athlete 'Mini T' Danial Williams expects nothing more than a back-and-forth skirmish with Thongpoon PK Saenchai.

The two are set to meet inside the ONE Championship ring in a couple of weeks' time. As both fighters are known for their come-forward, aggressive styles, Williams is looking forward to an absolute war with his Thai counterpart.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams says the excitement and adrenaline of this showdown all depends on which version of Thongpoon shows up in the ring.

Trending

'Mini T' stated:

"I feel if he fights like how I envision him to fight, like throwing down in the middle and all that stuff, I think it’s gonna be a real barnburner. But if he is more defensive, he plays a different game, it could be very technical too. So it all depends on the day."

Williams is fresh off an impressive victory over highly regarded Chinese fighter Banma Duoji at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video last October. 'Mini T' took home a three-round unanimous decision in a spirited MMA contest.

Now, fans won't have to wait long to see the 31-year-old Kao Sok Muay Thai / Scrappy MMA representative back in action.

Danial Williams ready to throw down in potential barnburner with Thongpoon PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

'Mini T' Danial Williams is set to face explosive Thai star Thongpoon PK Saenchai in a three-round strawweight Muay Thai showdown.

They will clash at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Dec. 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback