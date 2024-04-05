ONE Fight Night 22: Knockout artists Thongpoon and Zakaria El Jamari set to trade fists in strawweight Muay Thai war 

ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 should be a fun one following the announcement of a battle between two heavy hitters who love to put their opponents to sleep.

Strawweight Muay Thai up-and-comers Thongpoon PK Saenchai and Zakaria El Jamari will trade explosive fists for three rounds inside the fabled grounds of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium in ONE's fifth Amazon card of 2024.

Thongpoon is a certified entertainer, delighting the crowd with his trademark dark shades and menacing swagger.

But once the bell rings, the flashy 26-year-old turns into an absolute Muay Thai wrecking machine, often throwing wild combinations with reckless abandon.

Thongpoon's aggressive nature has made him a fan favorite in the world's largest martial arts organization, where he registered four victories and one no-contest by far.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym affiliate is coming off a one-round TKO destruction of Timur Chuikov at ONE Fight Night 19 last February.

Zakaria El Jamari, on the other hand, is on a path to redemption after getting sidetracked in his promotional debut.

After a 4-1 start in his professional career, the Morrocan slugger took his talents to the home of martial arts and took on Ali Saldoev at ONE 166: Qatar last March.

Despite a strong opening round, El Jamari got caught in the second frame and suffered a knockout loss.

Smilla Sundell vs Natalia Diachkova added to ONE Fight Night 22

After Thongpoon and El Jamari warm up the crowd, ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell will defend her 26 pounds of gold against streaking Russian challenger Natalia Diachkova.

Here are the other confirmed bouts for this developing card:

Akbar Abdullaev vs. Halil Amir (featherweight MMA)

Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov (lightweight Muay Thai)

Chihiro Sawada vs. Noelle Grandjean (atomweight MMA)

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live on US Primetime free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : Who will win this strawweight Muay thai war? Thongpoon Zakaria El Jamari 0 votes View Discussion