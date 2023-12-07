“He is my role model in life” – Thongpoon wants to follow in Rodtang’s footsteps in ONE Championship

As the biggest star that the sport has ever produced, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will have inspired more Muay Thai competitors than anyone before him.

'The Iron Man' has brought more eyes to the sport than ever before and has shown how you can become a star in the striking arts. With his exciting fighting style and showmanship, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is unmissable anytime he’s in action.

There is one fighter on the roster who has spoken openly about drawing inspiration from the flyweight king ahead of his own Fight Night debut.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Thongpoon spoke about how he draws inspiration from his fellow striker due to the similar personality traits that they both share:

“My idol is Rodtang [because] he is a persistent person like me. The most important thing is his persistence and effort. And he is a nice guy, friendly with everyone. He is my role model in life.”

The influence of Rodtang can be seen whenever you watch Thongpoon compete inside the circle

It is clear to see that Thongpoon is his own individual fighter whenever he steps inside the circle but there are also clear comparisons you can make to Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

His personality and exhilarating fighting style have made him one of the standout competitors of the ONE Friday Fights series throughout 2023.

After securing a contract with the main roster, he is set to make his ONE Fight Night debut this weekend on December 8. The rising Thai star will take on Ellis Barboza at ONE Fight Night 17, where fans may tune in and leave the event with a new favourite fighter.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.