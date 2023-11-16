Ellis Barboza versus Thongpoon Muay Thai war added to ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8

Another mouthwatering Muay Thai clash will join the action-packed ONE Fight Night 17 card, with British striker Ellis Barboza and Thai dynamo Thongpoon PK Saenchai set to throw down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on December 8.

The 120-pound catchweight battle is one of six fights in the discipline confirmed for ONE Championship’s return to the Thai capital next month. Both men have amassed some spectacular career knockouts thus far, and they’ll bring similar dynamite to make this an unforgettable war.

Ellis Barboza has established himself as one of United Kingdom and Europe’s top talents despite just being 23 years old, and he’s ready to take on bigger names on the global stage of the promotion as he aims to add a first world title to his collection.

The English Muay Thai champion and WBC European Muay Thai champion, who trains out of Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, is at the right place to take his skills to the next level alongside several athletes who ply their trade at ONE Championship.

He will be up against a man who has been making waves on the promotion’s weekly affair inside the raucous Lumpinee Stadium when he debuts in slightly under three weeks.

Thongpoon is eager to replicate his form at ONE Friday Fights in his American primetime debut, and he has all the tools at his disposal to make it big on the grandest stage of the fight world.

The 26-year-old talent from PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym has garnered a pair of quickfire knockouts versus Petmongkol Soonkelahuaitom and Tomorrow Kiatsongrit and a hard-earned decision win over Yangdam Jitmuangnon this year.

With over 100 fights under his belt, the Thai phenom hopes his vicious punching power and piercing elbows can help him onto another win over hard-hitting debutant Ellis Barboza.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 17 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, December 8.