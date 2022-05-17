Watch: Stamp Fairtex making people tap at Fairtex Training Center

Stamp Fairtex is back in the gym and she is drilling her grappling and submission game.

The 24-year-old fighter has a background in kickboxing and Muay Thai. Since transitioning to fighting in MMA in 2018, she has been steadily improving her ground game.

The Fairtex Training Center shared the following video on Instagram, with a caption that read:

"Stamp making people tap. Great day of BJJ at the Training Center. Thanks everyone for rolling with us."

This is a video of ONE fighter Stamp Fairtex wearing a gi and a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt while practicing an armbar submission from mount.

While this young fighter has a strong background in striking sports, she has learned a lot about the ground game in MMA. In 2021, she won the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix final match by submitting Commonwealth gold medal wrestler Ritu Phogat via armbar.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



With the win, Stamp earned a shot at ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee (via Stamp Fairtex submitted Ritu Phogat via armbar to win the ONE atomweight grand prix.With the win, Stamp earned a shot at ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee(via @ONEChampionship Stamp Fairtex submitted Ritu Phogat via armbar to win the ONE atomweight grand prix.With the win, Stamp earned a shot at ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee 🏆 (via @ONEChampionship) https://t.co/31uPCRAaf6

She competed for an undisputed championship while headlining ONE X against atomweight titleholder Angela Lee. Stamp had some early success in this fight, but was largely out-grappled. In round two, Lee finished the fight via rear-naked choke.

The Future of Stamp Fairtex

Despite losing her first chance at an undisputed championship in MMA, Stamp's compatriots support her and believe she will earn a title in the future.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai champion, spoke to ONE in an interview and discussed the future of Stamp Fairtex:

“Yes, I think she can [still become the MMA world champion] if she has a decisive goal and keeps improving her skills and techniques. I think it’s not too hard for her because Stamp is a hard worker. She is determined. She has proven that she has greatly improved her MMA, as seen in the world Grand Prix... Let’s keep up good work. We still have a long way to run. The goddess of victory didn’t smile upon us this time."

Rodtang will be competing this Friday, May 20 at ONE 157 in the Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix.

Stamp, meanwhile, has a lot of time to continue improving. She made her professional debut at the age of 19 and has since captured world championships in both Kickboxing and Muay Thai.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Flashto when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage! Flash🔙 to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/E5yetxzbiX

Stamp Fairtex will likely be back in the ONE circle later in 2022, but no official fight has yet been announced. She recently said on Instagram:

"After I come back to the camp, I will train harder and will come back better version."

Edited by Harvey Leonard