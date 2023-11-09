Tye Ruotolo says atmosphere inside Lumpinee Stadium was off the charts: “Today was different”

Tye Ruotolo loves the atmosphere that fight fans bring to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Thai capital’s iconic venue, better known as the Mecca of Muay Thai played host to another epic night of fights last Friday, November 3, as ONE Championship presented ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

In the co-main event of the evening, Ruotolo etched his name into the ONE Championship history books by becoming the promotion’s first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Ruotolo claimed the title with a dominant 10-minute performance against Dagestani wrestling guru Magomed Abdulkadirov. Speaking with the South China Morning Post immediately following the win, Tye Ruotolo shared his love for the Lumpinee Stadium and the environment.

“Man, today was way different [competing at the Lumpinee Stadium],” Ruotolo said. “I've been here a couple of times supporting my brother. I fought here as well and I’ve always been so stoked and impressed by the atmosphere here.”

Watch the full interview below:

In addition to Tye Rutolo’s impressive title-winning performance, fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai were also treated to an unforgettable main event as ONE world champions Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade clashed for the bantamweight kickboxing crown.

In the end, it was ‘The General’ who would emerge victorious, scoring a vicious second-round knockout of Andrade to claim his second championship in as many sports.

ONE Championship will return to Lumpinee on December 8 for another Prime Video event in 2023, ONE Fight Night 17, which already features a couple of barnburner fights.

Until then, if you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.