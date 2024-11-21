Danial Williams expects the 'scariest' version of Thongpoon at ONE Fight Night 26: "He's on that run of defeats"

'Mini-T' Danial Williams expects Thongpoon PK Saenchai to come out swinging when they fight in Bangkok, Thailand for their next strawweight Muay Thai clash.

The Australian-Thai standout is thrilled about giving the fans his third action-packed brawl this year, with fellow hard-hitter at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6.

Going in, Williams says he doesn't expect Thoongpoon to be cautious around him. On the contrary, he anticipates absolutely no restraint from the Thai native due to his violent resume.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams explained:

"I believe I'll be up against the scariest Thongpoon in this fight because he's on that run of defeats, you know? They were both scary fights. Good opponents. So I'm not underestimating him on those losses but for what he's done in the other matches."

'Mini-T' is hoping to achieve a couple of more runs himself after bouncing back into the winning column on Oct. 4 at ONE Fight Night 25.

However, like Thongpoon, Williams has also experienced a plague of defeats over some of the toughest warriors on the planet, including Jonathan Di Bella and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Although things haven't always gone 'Mini-T's' way in ONE Championship, you cannot doubt for one second how much dedication he puts into his fights. His taught pacing and thirst for violence keep the audience on the edge of their seats every time.

ONE Fight Night 26 airs live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand on Dec. 6 and will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

"Things have got to change" - Danial Williams reveals how moving away from the city to the country has changed his mental health

After suffering an unbecoming four-fight skid over the last year, Danial Williams knew that he needed a change. The first thing he did, was move out of the city to the countryside as a way to officially regroup and recover from life as a fighter.

Speaking to ONE, the Thai-Australian superstar revealed how the move to the beautiful, natural world has affected his mental health for the better:

"Obviously, after being on a bit of a skid, you've got to look at a few things. Things have got to change. Where my mental space has been, those camping trips led to actually moving down closer to being in rural parts of nature. Moving out of the city has been one of the best things that's happened so far."

