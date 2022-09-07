Watch: Danial ‘Mini-T’ Williams lands jumping downward 12-6 elbow on Rodtang Jitmuangnon

When he faced Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the Australian Muay Thai striker ‘Mini-T’ Danial Williams made sure to leave an impression on international audiences. He used high-flying tactics to confound the Muay Thai superstar.

""Mini T" flying IN."

The clip shows the Australian fighter leaping and then landing a downward elbow against the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. ‘Mini-T’ then followed up with a heavy knee and overhand combo against 'The Iron Man'.

The 29-year-old Australian even commented on the clip and said:

"I'm an Ong Bak fan lol."

Ultimately, Rodtang would win this fight via unanimous decision, successfully defending his Muay Thai crown. The Thai-born fighter would later batter the Englishman Jacob Smith in his next fight.

Following this Muay Thai loss, Williams would put together an impressive win streak in MMA. He would defeat Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Namiki Kawahara, and Zelang Zhaxi. With these consecutive victories, Williams has broken into the top five official rankings in ONE's flyweight division.

Danial Williams discusses his Rodtang Jitmuangnon fight

Facing the Muay Thai great Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a major honor for fighters. For the 29-year-old Australian, it was a high point in his career despite him losing.

Earlier this year, the Australian ONE fighter sat down with Tim Wheaton of MMA Sucka to discuss his MMA career. When asked about his fight against 'The Iron Man', Williams explained that he would happily welcome the Thai-born fighter in an MMA fight:

“I’m honored to share the circle with that guy... I would love to fight Rodtang in MMA. Five minutes rounds. That’ll be sick… I did come off a short camp when I fought him. I was in the weight division above mine, and I think with a bit of a training camp in MMA, I’ll back myself. And I think that’ll be an absolute barnburner.”

'The Iron Man' has been discussing switching to MMA for some time now. Earlier this year, he took part in a special-rules superfight against MMA legend 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson. Despite his submission defeat, Rodtang is still looking to transition into the sport.

While speaking with SCMP MMA, 'The Iron Man' explained:

“It felt great to fight with a legend like DJ... MMA is one of the things in my focus... If I became the World Grand Prix champion, nobody in my division can come to challenge me for my Muay Thai title at the moment, so maybe I would like to have a kickboxing challenge for the kickboxing world title. If I also gain this championship, I think I will fully go to MMA, for sure.”

