Danial Williams on what makes him such an exciting fighter: “It’s my ability to jump in and accept any fight”

For Australian-Thai fireball Danial Williams, his versatility as a fighter and ability to take on matches even on short turnaround make him an exciting fighter.

While he is competing in the mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing lanes at the same time, ‘Mini T’ said he has no problem with it and, in fact, believes it only brings the best out of him.

30-year-old Williams shared to Sportskeeda in an interview:

“Anytime, any way, any, any discipline. And, yeah, I guess the ability that I will entertain because no matter what fighter it is, I'm looking for the finish.”

He added:

“Apart from that, it’s my ability to jump in and accept any fight and put up a good performance. In all disciplines or different weight classes as well.”

Danial Williams will once again showcase his versatility when he vies for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in his next fight.

The Perth native battles strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella of Canada at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Danial Williams will be making his second straight push for a kickboxing world title after his failed bid to snatch the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title from champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 last March.

Looking to continue to frustrate ‘Mini T’ in his world title push is Canadian-Italian champion Di Bella, who introduced himself to ONE Championship fans in a grand way in his promotional debut last October, claiming the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

He defeated the ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian of China by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.