Danial Williams pumped to face ‘the best’ Jonathan Di Bella: “He is awesome”

Over the past couple of years, ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams has built a reputation as a man who’s always ready to step up to the plate regardless of what has been put on the table.

It is no different when he returns at ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6, as he goes up against reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

The Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA exponent will be competing in his third different ruleset in 12 months when he steps onto the global stage in a couple of months.

And he’s absolutely thrilled to get things underway and inch closer to his dream of tasting ONE gold.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Perth-based athlete said:

“I want to fight the best in ONE Championship, and he is awesome.”

While he is understandably pumped to step back onto the largest stage of the sport, Danial Williams hopes to taste victory, unlike his past two outings.

After securing three back-to-back wins in MMA, the Australian-Thai sensation was knocked out early in the third round against Jeremy Miado. When he set out again five months later – this past March – the fan-favorite turned out on the wrong side of victory once more, as he was put to sleep by Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the third stanza.

With the right mindset and belief, there’s no doubt that Danial Williams can end his barren run at ONE Fight Night 15 and leave the ‘Mecca of Muay Thai’ with the one thing he’s been after since joining the ONE Championship roster – a world title.

The card will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.