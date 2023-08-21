Danial Williams at the precipice of realizing lifelong dream: “This is my chance”

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams returns to the ONE Championship stage for another guaranteed barnburner at ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6.

The Perth native faces off against ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in what would be his second shot at a ONE world title in six months.

As an athlete who loves to test himself in a variety of ways, the 30-year-old has made it to the top of the sport with his sheer dedication and determination.

That mindset, however, has led him to two back-to-back defeats for the first time in his promotional tenure. Still, he refuses to call it quits as he aims to make things right inside the Thai capital city in seven weeks.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Danial Williams said:

“I feel like this is everything I’ve worked for, like this is my chance.”

With an all-out attacking mentality, the Perth native has quickly turned himself into a fan favorite across various disciplines on the global stage of the promotion.

He hopes to use that same strategy to pull off one of his biggest victories against the Canadian-Italian divisional king, who’s amassed an undefeated slate as a professional.

The odds may be stacked against him, but if Danial Williams can pull off an upset and ensure that the defending king crumbles to his style of attack, there could be another fairytale run under the ONE banner in 2023.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available live and free on Amazon Prime Video for active North American subscribers in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.