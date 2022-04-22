"This is a showcase of both our skills" - Danial Williams is ready to dance with Namiki Kawahara

Danial Williams is ready not just for a fight, but for a dance of differing styles.

The Australian striker will take on Namiki Kawahara in a mixed martial arts bout at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic this Friday, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Williams said that both he and Kawahara can adapt to any style necessary during a fight, making their contest an interesting mash-up of striking and grappling. During ONE Championship’s virtual media day, Danial Williams said:

“He [Kawahara] is very unpredictable, so I'm prepared for that. I know that he's good on the ground as well. So I'm prepared for that. I prepared for an MMA fight. Same as him. I'm not preparing to just keep it standing. This is a showcase of both our skills. And yeah, I know he's unpredictable. I've watched him closely there. And I know he likes to fake a lot and try to draw you in. So yeah, I really got to turn it into an MMA fight.”

Wiliams is a natural Muay Thai artist but he’s since forayed into MMA. His last fight was a second-round stoppage of Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke in February 2022.

Kawahara, meanwhile, can mix things up with his grappling and striking. Of his seven career wins, four came via knockout while two came by submission. Williams added that he’s the best striker in the strawweight division and that his striking prowess will ultimately be the difference-maker in his fight against Kawahara:

“I believe I'm the best MMA striker for sure. So I believe I have the best [style] but he has a different style. So that's why it's a very interesting match,” he said.

Danial Williams is predicting a knockout win

All four of Danial Williams’ MMA wins came via knockout, and he plans to add Kawahara to his list.

Williams folded Dejdamrong in the second round of their fight with a cracking right straight to the torso. While he couldn’t say that he would replicate his previous victory, ‘Mini T’ said he will gun for a finish by any means necessary:

“I always go in there going for the knockout. My prediction is I'll get it done before the final bell with a knockout. But same thing, respect to my opponent, Namiki is a martial artist, so if it goes to the ground, I'd be working, looking for subs. If it's standing, then I'll be looking for the knockout.”

Danial Williams added:

“I always try to finish the fight. No matter who my opponent is. As I said, this is me trying to make a business for myself, this is the martial arts business. So my goal is for every fight stoppage.”

