Danial Williams offers Rodtang advice ahead of super-fight with Demetrious Johnson

Australian star Danial Williams hopes to see Rodtang Jitmuangnon win against Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson when the pair meet for their epic special rules contest at ONE X on March 26.

As published by Sportskeeda last week, the Perth resident backed his old rival for victory against the MMA GOAT contender.

That said, he understands it'll be no easy feat. The fight is set to alternate between Muay Thai and MMA rules, and Rodtang is relatively new to Brazilian jiu-jitsu and wrestling techniques. His opposite number, meanwhile, executes them to perfection in the Circle.

'Mini T', who has dazzled in ONE under both rule sets, offered the Muay Thai stylist a valuable piece of advice on what he should focus on in the second and fourth stanzas of his upcoming tilt.

Williams, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt and wrestling practitioner, told ONE:

“I really hope Rodtang is doing lots of different types of conditioning for the ground, just being prepared for that. But also, because it's a three-minute round, you just never know. It's just a whole new cardio system. I really hope he's working on his wrestling conditioning. He must be equipped with the wrestling cardio, so he doesn't gas out the second round [if] he gets taken down. At least he'll have more energy for the third round to walk forward and march down. That would be my advice, work on that wrestling and get familiar.”

The MMA rounds could shift in favor of Rodtang if the Thai avoids being brought to the canvas. Williams gave some tactical advice on how the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion should handle himself.

“[He needs to] do what he always does in the first round. Walk forward, towards his opponent, get in his opponent's head.”

Williams feels ‘Mighty Mouse’ will waste no time to take Rodtang to the canvas

Though Williams wants his old rival to leave ONE X with a win against the MMA icon, the 28-year-old feels that Johnson has the ability to survive the opening round.

The Australian believes the MMA icon’s footwork and his skill at cutting angles in the stand-up department will be key. As soon as the second frame kicks off, Williams is sure that ‘Mighty Mouse’ will impose his groundwork dominance on the Jitmuangnon Gym representative.

He shared:

“DJ, he's a smart fighter. He doesn't like absorbing too much damage. So, I feel like he's going to try and be a little bit more evasive for that first round. I feel like he's going to try to do that [shoot for takedowns] straight away in the second round.”

