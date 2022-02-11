Danial Williams predicts Rodtang will win special rules contest with Demetrious Johnson

Danial Williams will be rooting for Rodtang Jitmuangnon when he squares off against Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson in their special rules contest at ONE X on March 26.

The Australian knows all about Rodtang’s striking repertoire, having tasted the Thai’s offensive power when they met in a ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title matchup last year.

He believes the 24-year-old’s arsenal in the stand-up department will be too much for the MMA GOAT contender to handle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ahead of his strawweight MMA clash against Dejdamrongsor Amnuaysirichoke at ONE: Bad Blood this Friday, February 11, Williams told ONE:

“I'm rooting for Rodtang, man. I really hope he pulls it off. That'll be freaking awesome. I feel that Demetrious should be out and play it safe in the first round, and [he will] use his angles and his movement to try not to absorb too much damage.”

That said, Williams believes that should ‘Mighty Mouse’ survive the opening stanza, the Thai will be in for a rough three minutes in the second.

The 28-year-old has been training Brazilian jiu-jitsu and wrestling since his amateur days. With that in mind, he understands how elite Johnson’s skill set on the canvas is compared to the Thai striker, who’s been working on his ground game for less than a year.

“The second round is going to be interesting. Because once Demetrious gets on the ground, man, he is so quick. His chain wrestling is unreal. And I don't feel like Rodtang's had enough [of training on the ground]. It's really hard to prepare for that."

Williams eyes Rodtang rematch

If he earns a memorable win over Dejdamrong at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, Williams admits he'd love to share the Circle with the world champion again.

The Perth resident engaged in a thrilling battle with 'The Iron Man' in his debut at the Singapore-based promotion. That bout was voted the ONE Super Series Fight of the Year and he believes a rematch would be equally good – if not, better.

While most fans and pundits expected the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion to leave the Circle with an easy win when they met last April, Williams fought valiantly and gave the division king a run for his money right up to the final bell.

On his thoughts of a rematch with the Thai fighter, 'Mini T' told ONE:

“I would love to hang in the ring with him again. I'm here to improve as well. And stepping back into Muay Thai, it's definitely ignited that spark. So I know there's things I could work on. I do have big belief in myself and that'll be a dream come true to be able to fight Rodtang again."

Tune in to ONE: Bad Blood this Friday to see Williams in action.

