Watch: Namiki Kawahara vs. Danial Williams face-off interview for ONE 156

Namiki Kawahara and Danial Williams will face off at ONE 156 on April 22. Both fighters are looking to earn their place at the top of the strawweight division. Each possesses power in their hands, with the majority of their victories coming by way of knockout.

The two ONE athletes spoke to each other in the pre-fight interview for ONE 156.

Check out the full exchange below:

During the interaction, the Japanese fighter explained the meaning of his name:

"My name, Namiki, it means 'The Wave Shines', so whenever I fight, I always imagine a wave and I try to shine... I don't really have a style, just everything turns out to be original and unique."

Kawahara and Williams will be seeking a finish in this bout that is unlikely to go the distance. Williams has an impressive 100% knockout finish rate in his career wins. His opponent also has a high finish rate, with all but one of his victories coming by way of knockout or submission.

Danial Williams says he is ready for ONE 156

Williams had no issues in the gym in the preparation for this fight. The Australian has suffered from physical problems in previous camps. However, he seems to be entering the upcoming bout in good shape:

"All the hard work's done and now, I just need to get there. Really good camp, no injuries, no issues. I got to work all my MMA, the striking, the grappling. And I just am in a really good mental space. A couple of other camps, there's always all these issues and now I'm starting to find momentum."

Danial Williams went on to explain that injuries have put him out of the cage for too long. It would be typical of him to have a fight and then take a year off due to injury. Now, the Australian can build some momentum and compete on a more consistent schedule.

Namiki Kawahara and Danial Williams will be looking to prove their rightful place in ONE Championship when they clash at ONE 156 on April 22.

