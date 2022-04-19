"It's only a matter of time that a new champion emerges" - Namiki Kawahara is coming after Joshua Pacio's ONE strawweight world title

Namiki Kawahara is aiming for Joshua Pacio’s ONE strawweight world title.

The Japanese fighter will take on Danial Williams in just his second match in the promotion at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22 which will be broadcast live from Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Kawahara said in an interview with South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor that it’s about time for the strawweight division to get a new champion:

“He’s a good fighter, but the real strawweight contenders are just starting to gather at the division. These are the ones going to the top, including myself. It’s only a matter of time that a new champion emerges among the top contenders.”

Pacio began his second reign with the ONE strawweight world title in April 2019 when he knocked out Yosuke Saruta in the fourth round.

The Filipino star has since defended his belt three more times against Rene Catalan, former champion Alex Silva, and Saruta.

Here's what Kawahara had to say to Tom Taylor:

Namiki Kawahara is out to prove what he’s capable of against Danial Wiliams

Kawahara already debuted in ONE Championship back in January 2021 when he faced Pacio’s Team Lakay stablemate Lito Adiwang.

Despite taking the fight on short notice, Kawahara said he learned a lot from his match against Adiwang.

Kawahara said he wasn’t able to showcase his true abilities against Adiwang but promised to display his full arsenal against Williams:

“I think the people at ONE Championship will finally be able to see who Namiki Kawahara is. I fought as hard as I could but I think this fight is going to show my true self.”

The Australian striker holds four knockouts in his mixed martial arts career. Williams also went to war against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a Muay Thai bout in April 2021 at ONE on TNT.

Williams is no pushover and Kawahara knows that:

“From my understanding, he went all the way with Rodtang. He has a heart of a champion, so his heart is definitely up there. He’s been in Japan previously, he’s fought in Japan, so my impression of him is that he’s a true fighter.”

Edited by Phil Dillon