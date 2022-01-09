Joshua Pacio would be happy to welcome Demetrious Johnson to the strawweight division

Adriano Moraes suggested Demetrious Johnson would find good competition in the strawweight division. Playing with the idea, Joshua Pacio says he'd love to welcome 'Mighty Mouse' to the weight class.

The Team Lakay fighter has been on top in the strawweight division for the past 1,000 days and has successfully defended the title thrice.

With a vast number of fighters entering the division, the two-time strawweight champion would welcome the challenge of competing against the well-renowned American flyweight given the chance.

Speaking in his native language at a press conference, Pacio said:

"Of course, I’m very happy to welcome DJ at strawweight. I think he will fight another opponent or two in the division before facing me, but even before, we would like to test our skills against a legend and a multiple champion. He is one of my idols and it will be a privilege if I can face him inside the ONE Championship circle."

Johnson once dominated the UFC flyweight division and currently holds a 30-4 professional fighting record. The 35-year-old MMA veteran has had four fights in ONE Championship, with his only blemish coming against Adriano Moraes.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Joshua Pacio boasts a 19-3 professional fighting record and is currently on a four-fight winning streak. Those victories are divided into nine submissions, seven knockouts and three decisions.

Joshua Pacio picks ONE Championship's Chatri Sityodtong winning over UFC's Dana White in an MMA fight

ONE Championship recently put up a poll on Twitter asking who would win a fight between Chatri Sityodtong and Dana White. The post gained traction and sparked a fan debate over the fantasy clash between the two MMA titans.

Joshua Pacio even gave his take. He sees Sityodtong prevailing over White due to his consistent training.

"For me, it will be Chatri of course. Chatri has experience in fighting and no matter how busy he is, he makes time for pad work. We even see him rolling and doing pad work for five rounds. Conditioning, technique and experience are with Chatri."

While we'll almost certainly never see the two promotional kingpins square off inside the cage, it stands to reason White would have his work cut out matching a consistent trainer like Sityodtong.

Edited by Harvey Leonard