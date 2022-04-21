If you're looking for ONE Championship crackstream, Reddit stream alternatives for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, you've come to the right place.

ONE Championship's follow-up to their historic ONE X card will be available to stream on different platforms. Happening inside the storied Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 22, the 15-fight card will feature bouts across MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai and submission grappling.

In the main event clash, unstoppable ONE lightweight kickboxing champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel will defend his throne for an unprecedented fourth straight time. Not only that, the reigning king will also put his impressive 18-fight winning streak on the line.

Challenging him for the belt will be German powerhouse Arian Sadikovic. 'Game Over' was last seen inside the circle in his three-round destruction of former title challenger Mustapha Haida.

In the co-headlining bout, a historic clash between two of the most dynamic and exciting Muay Thai fighters in the world will take place. Filipina-American superstar Jackie Buntan will test her might against 17-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell. The two young and hungry lions will fight for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

For ONE Championship crackstream, Reddit stream alternatives for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, check out the details below:

ONE Championship crackstream, Reddit stream alternatives for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 22 April.

You can also stream the entire show on watch.onefc.com. Another option is to also join ONE's our Watch Party to chat about the event live on Twitter Space.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, and New Zealand won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

Watch the show live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook account, or ONE’s YouTube channel beginning with the lead card at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Friday, 22 April. The main card will. be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

For more ONE Championship crackstream, Reddit stream alternatives for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, click here.

Edited by Harvey Leonard