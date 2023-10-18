Danial Williams reflects on ‘worst year’ of his career: “I can only laugh about it now”

Australian-Thai superstar and former two-time ONE world title challenger ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams has had a career year, despite things not going exactly as he had hoped for.

Williams first challenged for ONE gold against Superlek in March, losing by third-round knockout. Most recently, however, Williams took on ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15 earlier this month, and dropped a unanimous decision.

The 30-year-old firecracker shared his thoughts in an Instagram post:

“It's already been a week since I fought and I'm super grateful to fight the best once again.”

“Reflecting on my last year, my last 3 fights have been my worst losses. 1x MMA match and 2x Kickboxing world titles. Truth is I haven't won one round in those fights, with one being a ref stoppage and another being a KO. It has definitely been the worst year of my 15yr fighting career 😅🤣 I can only laugh about it now writing this but I know adjustments are needed moving forward.”

Despite the setbacks, Williams found a silver lining in being able to discover his weaknesses, which gives him something to work on. ‘Mini T’ added:

“One positive I took from this fight is I can hold my own in southpaw. Trying something new in a world title fight is not what you want but after repeatedly breaking the same foot in the fights prior and having serious troubles with it during camp, I had to practice something new. I felt the southpaw switch helped me last the whole fight. I was taking a bit of damage in my regular stance from round 1, it was a good move by my coach to get me to change tactics.”

“So if I continue to improve what works and what isn't, I believe then I'll be able to go for the Submission Grappling World Title across 3 weight classes. Let's Fucking Go!!!”

If you have not seen Williams’ latest fight, you should. ONE Fight Night 15 is available to fans in the United States and Canada via replay on demand for free on Amazon Prime Video.