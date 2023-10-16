Danial Williams says cardio could play a factor when Fabricio Andrade takes on Jonathan Haggerty: “Make the big adjustments”

Australian-Thai firecracker and two-time ONE world title challenger ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams knows what it’s like to compete at the highest levels in three different martial arts – MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai.

So when Fabricio Andrade shifts from MMA to kickboxing in his next fight, Williams knows what the Brazilian star should expect.

Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, is set to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3.

The two elite bantamweight fighters are set to do battle for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the evening’s main event.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams says he has enjoyed competing in three different sports, but that Andrade should really work on his cardio endurance if he wants to be successful.

‘Mini T’ said:

“It is something that I would absolutely love jumping back into Muay Thai [for]. When I went to the training and started training, I was like, ‘Man that was a totally different thing.’ Three-minute rounds just went like that.

“So Fabricio could be really enjoying this transition to going back to three minutes and feeling a little bit more bigger cardio, but yeah I guess you just have to make the big adjustments because it would’ve been a while since he trained like a pure striker.”

Like a true fan, Williams is more than excited to watch Andrade and Haggerty throw down in what should be an exciting crossover showdown.

Whoever wins will become a two-sport ONE world champion, a massive feat for either Andrade or Haggerty.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.