Danial Williams says Jonathan Haggerty’s success at a higher weight class inspires him to do the same: “It makes me believe”

Danial Williams could take a page out of Jonathan Haggerty's book and seek success at a higher weight class.

'Mini-T' has shared the Circle with some of the best strikers in the world, including Superlek Kiatmoo9, Jonathan Di Bella, Jeremy Miado, Lito Adiwang, and 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Unfortunately, Williams has been met with mixed results in all three sports.

After seeing Haggerty make the move from flyweight to bantamweight, capturing both the kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships along the way, Danial Williams believes a move up could benefit him the same way.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm like, to me, this also shows me that it could open the doors to me maybe moving up to the weight class. Probably to discover how I can throw if I'm a bit heavier. It'll be nice for me to get more comfortable to my walk around weight.

"I fought Rodtang around that weight, I felt a lot more comfortable, and seeing Haggerty do that, move up to a more natural weight, [it] makes me believe too. It's been harder for me to make the strawweight limit. So yeah, we'll see how it goes."

Danial Williams offers his take on Haggerty vs. Superlek at ONE 168

On Friday, September 6, Jonathan Haggerty will return to the Circle for a massive ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash as he puts his gold on the line against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek.

Offering his take on the massive superfight scheduled to go down at ONE 168 in The Mile High City — Denver, Colorado — Danial Williams believes 'The General' may struggle with Superlek's animalistic nature inside the Circle.

"In the kickboxing match, Haggerty did show he can do it in the pocket," Williams added. "But Superlek is an animal, like a beast in there. So sharp and accurate. So yeah, that's another important factor in this fight I think."

Follow this link for tickets for ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.