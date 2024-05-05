"That's another important factor" - Danial Williams details Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek's strengths ahead of ONE 168

Combat sports chameleon 'Mini-T' Danial Williams is very careful about not understimating Superlek's talents ahead of his world title clash against Jonathan Haggerty.

Even though Haggerty as at an all-time high after adding a kickboxing belt to his collection, Danial Williams believes that Superlek might be a lot harder to deal with than the British superstar would like to admit.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Williams said:

"In the kickboxing match, Haggerty did show he can do it in the pocket. But Superlek is an animal, like a beast in there. So sharp and accurate. So yeah, that's another important factor in this fight I think."

Ever since Haggerty switched weight classes, he's been an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. He recently added Brazilian Muay Thai slugger Felipe Lobo to his list of victims at the start of the year with another emphatic finish by knockout.

The two sport-world champion is at his deadliest at this point of his career. But, Superlek, is far more experienced by comparison, which could ultimately help him edge the win.

The Thai superstar is a former flyweight and bantamweight Lumpinee Stadium Champion with over 130 wins to his credit. More notably, he has wins over fellow world champions 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon and K1 superstar Takeru Segawa to make him one the greatest pound-for-pound strikers on the planet.

So, yes, you can't understimate the experience or talents Superlek possesses to bring home the belt and become a two-division world champion.

"I want to knock Takeru out in a rematch" - Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is definitely one of the most sought-after champions to fight against after capturing two decision-wins over Rodtang and Takeru Segawa.

Obviously, his rivalry with both men is far from being over. Since both matches were closely-contested, Superlek is still not satisfied with his performances.

In a recent interview with SCMP, the flyweight kickboxing champ hopes to find a more decisive victory the next time he meets either strikers.

"I would say that I want knock Takeru out in a rematch. But as you can see, he's very tough from this fight. Like I did try, though. I did try to knock him out in this fight too. It's the same with everyone."

Taking lessons from this experience, Superlek therefore intends to end Jonathan Haggerty in less than five rounds. We're sure he wouldn't want to revisit that rivalry as well.