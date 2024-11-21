Danial Williams says Thongpoon should have switched things up in back-to-back defeats: "He loves scrapping too much"

'Mini-T' Danial Williams observed that Thongpoon PK Saenchai lost his last Muay Thai bout because he was too predictable.

The Thai-Australian slugger is set to return to action on Dec. 6 at ONE Fight Night 26 to square off with a Thai upstart in a strawweight Muay Thai matchup.

Amid another tough fight camp, Williams is doing everything he can to absorb as much detail about his future rival as possible, before their eventual clash in Bangkok, Thailand.

One thing he observed from Thongpoon, is that he resorts to brawling in fights almost to the point where it's unnecessary. According to Williams, it's a boxing style that can easily become predictable if it isn't used strategically.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Williams explained:

"Yeah, he loves scrapping too much. And he wasn't changing his game plan too much in those fights. He was beaten by the guys with the higher fight IQs."

At the moment, the PK Saenchai representative is 1-2 in his last three matches this year. He defeated Kyrgyzstan's Timur Chuikov by TKO in February but dropped significant losses to Zakaria El Jamari and Rui Botelho in back-to-back duels.

Williams, who's a veteran of this sport, can and will make Thongpoon pay dearly for his brawling ways if he doesn't bring something else to the table.

"Let's go again" - Danial Williams hypes his most-loyal fanbase online as he prepares for three rounds of war with Thongpoon at OFN26

Danial Williams is back and ready to inflict damage on Thongpoon this coming December.

Anyone who knows 'Mini-T' understands that he's always primed for violence, whether it's Muay Thai or kickboxing, Williams makes every match feel like an all-time great. Even more, so now that he's riding the wave of momentum from his last scrap at ONE Fight Night 25.

With news breaking this week of his return, Muay Thai fans aren't hiding how excited they feel to watch the Perth native windmill his way into victory. On his Instagram page, Williams announced:

"Let's go again #onefightnight 25"

