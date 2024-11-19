  • home icon
  "Solid chin, power, and everything else" - Danial Williams on what makes Thongpoon the "perfect" opponent for him

"Solid chin, power, and everything else" - Danial Williams on what makes Thongpoon the "perfect" opponent for him

By James De Rozario
Modified Nov 19, 2024 10:46 GMT
(From left) Danial Williams and Thongpoon PK Saenchai.
(From left) Danial Williams and Thongpoon PK Saenchai

In Danial Williams' eyes, Thongpoon PK Saenchai is just the perfect dance partner he needs to wrap up another successful campaign in ONE Championship.

'Mini T' and the PK Saenchai man collide in a strawweight Muay Thai fixture at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6, which emanates live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Having split between a win and a defeat in two MMA appearances this year, the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA athlete is excited to add another trademark display to his collection when he trades leather with the ever-resilient 27-year-old warrior.

After doing his homework on his opposite number, Danial Williams explained why the ONE Friday Fights product is the fighter he needs who will turn this contest into an all-out war inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think he really did prove a point throughout ONE Friday Fights. One of the standout fighters there. Solid chin, power, and everything else. As an opponent, I think, like I mentioned earlier, just the perfect guy I need to dance with."

Danial Williams predicts an epic barnburner versus Thongpoon

Thongpoon rose through the ranks with three successive wins on the promotion's weekly Asian primetime hit, scoring back-to-back knockouts against Tomorrow Kiatsongrit and Petmongkol Soonkelahuaitom and a decision win over Yangdam Jitmuangnon.

Unfortunately, he has failed to hit his stride since, suffering two defeats in a row to Zakaria El Jamari and Rui Botelho. Despite the stretch that Thongpoon's on, Danial Williams doesn't think that will make him any less of a threat.

The Perth native is well aware of his foe's willingness to fight plus his knockout power. Thus, he believes that the very style of Thongpoon would force him to work extra hard for a win on fight night.

In the same interview, he concluded:

"We're both risk-takers. I've seen what he's capable of. I know what I'm capable of. So I'm just excited at this point. There's going to be plenty of 50/50 moments. I know it's gonna be a good fight."

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 26 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
