Danial Williams says world title fight against Jonathan Di Bella will determine ‘best kickboxer in the division’ 

Danial Williams hopes to prove he’s the best kickboxer in the strawweight division of ONE Championship.

In March of this year, ‘Mini T’ fought Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title and lost by a third-round knockout. Seven months later, he will have an opportunity to gain a similar world title at his preferred weight class of strawweight.

On October 6, Williams looks to dethrone Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

The Perth native recently did an interview with ONE to discuss the upcoming matchup. He described this battle as a matchup that would determine the very best striker in the strawweight kickboxing division.

Williams said:

“It’s good to get the opportunity to fight him and see who is the best kickboxer in our division.”

Danial Williams made his ONE Championship debut in April 2021. Since then, he’s showcased his versatility and got his hands raised on three occasions under the ONE spotlight.

‘Mini T’ maintains hope that he will become a world champion under the ONE banner in the near future.

Jonathan Di Bella’s first fight with ONE was for the vacant strawweight kickboxing world title. The Canadian-Italian was matched up against hard-hitting teenager Zhang Peimian in the main event of ONE 162.

After five rounds of action, Di Bella emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Danial Williams vs. Jonathan Di Bella is one of three world title matches scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The other two world title fights on October 6 are Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title and Tawanchai vs. Superbon for the featherweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 15 can be watched live and for free by North American fans with an active subscription to Amazon Prime Video.