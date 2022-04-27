"I’d love to fight Prajanchai for the world title" - Danial Williams wants a shot at ONE strawweight champion for Muay Thai gold

Danial Williams is coming for the top names in his division, and he doesn’t care if it’s in mixed martial arts or Muay Thai.

In an interview with Andrew Whitelaw for ONE Championship, Williams said he wants to barge into the top five of the strawweight division in MMA. He also wants to take a shot at ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai.

Williams said his and Prajanchai’s styles alone will be enough to get the fans excited. The Australian striker added that if there’s any Muay Thai artist in the division who can fire away at the champion, it has to be him.

Danial Williams, who's coming off a victory against Namiki Kawahara at ONE 156, said:

“I’d love to fight Prajanchai for the world title. I reckon that will be sick, just two crazy strikers. I don’t think anyone in the top five in Muay Thai would, sort of, give him a big challenge. If I could just pick one fight, that will probably be it.”

Williams is a natural Muay Thai artist and holds a respectable 24-8 record in the discipline. He also has a burgeoning MMA career and holds a clean 2-0 slate in ONE Championship.

His last MMA fight saw him dominate Namiki Kawahara to get a unanimous decision win at ONE 156 last weekend.

Prajanchai, meanwhile, is one of the greatest strikers of his generation. He boasts an incredible 338-51-3 record, and his last win was against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Catch the interview below:

Danial Williams plans to face Jeremy Miado, work his way up to MMA title shot

Danial Williams isn’t one to go full force in his promos and call out whichever champion he wants. The 28-year-old is aware that he’s still a newcomer in MMA and that makes him want to work up the strawweight ladder.

‘Mini T’ says he first wants to fight No.5 contender Jeremy Miado before he even dreams of taking on longtime ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio:

“I just like his style. I’m here to put on a show for the fans. The fans want to see action. I’m here to put on a show for the fans, and Miado is going to be the guy who’s going to give it to me.”

Getting a title shot against Pacio will always be the goal, but Danial Williams is in no rush to call out the champion just yet:

“Of course, I wanna fight Pacio as well but yeah, I gotta earn my spot... I’m happy to be patient and I got time here. In Muay Thai I feel like I can go to the champ straight away… I’m not gonna be that loudmouth to shout out Pacio straight away because it’s my second MMA fight and I got work to do.”

