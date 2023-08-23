Danial Williams on world title shot against Jonathan Di Bella: “I'm always going to put on a show”

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams hopes to make the most of his second world title shot in ONE Championship on October 6.

After leaving the stage with back-to-back defeats, the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA exponent eyes a return to winning ways and knows he needs a victory more than anything.

Above all, though, the Perth resident wants to put on a show for the fans, as he has always done.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams said:

“Fans should be watching me because no matter what, whether in victory or defeat, I'm always going to put on a show. I'm going to strive to be the best version of myself in this fight.”

With a chance at the most coveted prize in martial arts, the Australian-Thai athlete is willing to do anything he can to get back on track at ONE Fight Night 15.

However, that also means handing ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella his first professional loss – which would be no easy task.

The Canadian-Italian megastar wants to build his legacy in the most stacked striking roster on the planet after claiming the 125 lb gold with a sensational display against Zhang Peimian in the main event of ONE 162 in October last year.

As he targets another triumph to pass his first world title defense with flying colors, Di Bella remains confident that he has what it takes to defeat Danial Williams.

For the Australian-Thai scrapper, he hopes to prove the divisional king wrong on October 6.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.