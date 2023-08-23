Danial Williams is determined to close gaps in his game: “It’s important for my game plan”

Coming into ONE Fight Night 15, Danial Williams is more focused than ever on being the best possible version of himself.

Throughout his run in ONE Championship, Williams has become an instant hit thanks for his performances inside the circle. Whether it’s going toe-to-toe with the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon or stepping up to challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 at the eleventh hour, ‘Mini T’ is always reliable.

While he loves putting on a show for the fans, October 6 brings a new kind of mental focus with the opportunity to really prove himself as an elite martial artist. At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will face Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Though you are always guaranteed an entertaining fight when Williams steps on the global stage, he is working hard behind the scenes to make this his best performance to date.

With his laser-focused mindset ahead of his second title challenge under the ONE Championship banner, the Australian-Thai fighter has been looking back at his career in order to make the right adjustments.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Danial Williams said that he has been studying tape of his own fights in kickboxing to help evolve his game ahead of his clash inside the Thai capital.

He said:

“I've been watching my previous kickboxing matches, stressing on focusing and improving myself, which is important for my game plan.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.